'Butter tart bandit' arrested by Windsor Police

Windsor Police have arrested a 47-year-old man from Leamington after a business in the 100 block of University Ave. was broken into with butter tarts being stolen.

Vern Myslichuk, of La Vern’s Market, expressed his frustration to CTV Windsor earlier this week, after a sixth break-in in less than two years.

The suspect was captured on security camera video, which appeared to him smashing the front door window with a rock, grabbing items and leaving.

According to police, it's the second time in the last three weeks that the man has been arrested for breaking into the location.

- with files from CTV Windsor