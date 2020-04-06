Byron and McLaughlin Win Weekend Car Races

William Byron has won the third NASCAR virtual race in a series put together after the coronavirus pandemic stopped sports.

Byron easily captured the iRacing event at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway, where NASCAR would have been really racing before the coronavirus pandemic caused sports to shut down.

His victory came after he led the most laps in NASCAR's first two virtual races and had nothing to show for his gaming skills.

The most entertaining part of Sunday's event was the drivers' gaming streams, where they argued and complained about one another. Bubba Wallace ``rage quit'' the game early after an accident and Daniel Suarez and Kyle Larson were parked after virtually tangling on track.

Australian V8 SuperCars champion Scott McLaughlin has won IndyCar's second virtual race.

McLaughlin and NASCAR's seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson were invited guests by IndyCar to participate in the iRacing Series meant to entertain fans during the stoppage due to the coronavirus.

He beat Team Penske teammate and fellow Aussie Will Power in Saturday's race from virtual Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama.

McLaughlin was scheduled to make his IndyCar debut for Team Penske on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in May before the race was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak.

