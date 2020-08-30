Byron Wins First Career Race at Daytona
William Byron earned his first career victory at Daytona International Speedway, winning the Coke Zero Sugar 400 Saturday night in the regular season finale.
The win clinched a playoff berth for the 22-year-old Byron.
Chase Elliot finished second, Denny Hamlin was third, Martin Truex Junior fourth and Bubba Wallace finished fifth.
The big news from the race is that seven-time series champion Jimmie Johnson finished in 17th place, leaving him six points out of the playoff hunt.
The seven-time NASCAR champion missed the playoffs in the Cup Series regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway after being involved in a multi-car crash with five laps to go.
with files from Associated Press