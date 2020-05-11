CAA Advises Drivers to Maintain Vehicles During COVID-19

The Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) is warning drivers not to forget about their vehicles during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As people's driving habits have drastically been cut back, many vehicles are sitting parked for weeks at a time.

"The key thing for tires is that if your car is sitting in the driveway for an extended period of time, they can get flat spots on them,” says CAA Spokesperson Kaitlynn Furse. “As we all know tires are an investment whether they are winter tires or all season tires."

Furse says another main concern is over the vehicle battery.

“As cars have been sitting in the driveway for longer than normal people have been wondering things like should I disconnect my battery from my car to make sure it is going to work when I need it.”

Even though everybody is doing their best to stay home Furse also says driving a little bit every few weeks is a good idea.

"If you are going to the grocery store once a week or once every two weeks and driving 15 or 20 minutes, you are probably going to be ok. The best is to drive for 30 minutes."

Other recommendations include keeping your gas tank topped up and add a fuel stabilizer.