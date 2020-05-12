Caboto Soccer Staying Busy

Although because of the coronavirus, there's basically no local sports taking place, and the soccer pitches are all quiet, the Caboto Soccer organization is continuing to keep its players active through a number of initiatives.

Caboto soccer has introduced home training sessions and virtual practices with technical director, Roberto Mazza leading the program.

Egidio Mosca, the the President of Caboto Soccer tells AM800 Sports, the players and parents have responded making the training sessions a huge success.

Mosca says the younger players are being taught the basics, while fitness improvement is more the focus with the older players.

"The older age groups we actually introduced some fitness components and injury prevention drills, like stretching to keep the players fit, and as injury free as we possible can."

Mosca says the live sessions have been well received, and there's a chance for players to receive weekly awards.

"We close out the weekly competition with an opportunity for all of the [CLIP]players to tackle a challenge and submit their videos into a group e-mail that we review, and we give out weekly prizes to four recipients."

Mosca says players are provided with video coaching programs, to improve skills and fitness the main goal is just to keep the kids active and engaged in the sport.



with files from Teresinha Medeiros