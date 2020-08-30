Cabrera Joins Elite Company with 2,000 Hits as a Tiger

Miguel Cabrera became just the eighth player in Tigers' history to record 2,000 hits with the club Sunday.

The Tiger's designated hitter reached the mark with an RBI single in a 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins at Comerica Park.

Cabrera is on pace for 3,000 hits over his lifetime next year when factoring in his 842 with the Florida Marlins.

He now sits in 50th place on the MLB's all time list with 2,841 hits, three hits up on retired Tigers second baseman Charlie Gehringer and three hits behind former Tiger and Hall of Famer Ivan (Pudge) Rodriguez for 49th spot.

Cabrera joins Ty Cobb (3,900), Al Kaline (3,007), Gehringer (2,839), Harry Heilmann (2,499), Sam Crawford (2,466), Lou Whitaker (2,369) and Alan Trammell (2,365) on the list of Tigers with 2,000 hits for the club.