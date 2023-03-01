Caesar Windsor Cares donates $20,000 to House of Sophrosyne for art therapy program

An organization that provides treatment to women and families who are impacted by addiction and mental health has received a funding boost.

On Tuesday, the House of Sophrosyne received a $20,000 donation from Caesar Windsor Cares to support their "Healing Through Creative Arts" program.

This program will provide both art therapy and creative writing options to clients residing in the House of Sophrosyne's Lisa Tayfour Residential Treatment Facility.

This funding is expected to help support approximately 500 individuals in the House of Sophrosyne use the program over the next two years.

Karen Waddell, CEO of House of Sophrosyne, says art is a tool for those to express themselves.

"By incorporating art and creative writing, it helps the women and provides them with another tool that they can use both in-program and when they leave the program to help express themselves and to have those thoughts and feelings, and get them out through painting, through pictures, through writing."

An art piece completed by a group of women at the House of Sophrosyne. Feb. 28, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of AM800's Meagan Delaurier)

Waddell adds that this program is an outlet for those to work through their past trauma.

"A lot of us carry, and especially the women that come through our program, they've experienced trauma in their past. And a lot of times it's that trauma that has led them to misuse substances. So, to have that outlet to write about it, to draw, to paint, it's a really healing modality that we use."

Susanne Tomkins, Manager of PR and Communications at Caesars Windsor, says this program is a safe space where those in the House of Sophrosyne can be creative.

"This type of program they get to come in and be with their peers, and be at an organization where they feel safe, so, it's a safe space. And it allows them to be creative as well, so they have that connection with others that provides the help and confidence that they need to keep going."

Those looking for more information on the program and other resources can visit the House of Sophrosyne website.

