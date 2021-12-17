Caesars announces December shows in The Colosseum cancelled

Due to the recent provincial mandate limiting concert venues to fifty per cent capacity, effective this weekend, Caesars Windsor has announced it will be cancelling the sold out show of The Tenors scheduled for December 19, and The S'Aints Sleighing Hunger show on December 23.

President Kevin Laforet says the health, safety, and well-being of their employees and guests is the highest priority and they continue to work closely with government and public health partners to protect against the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

"We will monitor the guidelines for live entertainment and provide ongoing updates."

Officials say those who had tickets to the The Tenors show should stay tuned for details on them returning in 2022.

For ticket refunds, if you purchased at the Caesars Windsor Box Office, you're asked to bring a photo ID, proof of purchase, and tickets to the Box Office, open Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

If you purchased tickets online or by phone through Ticketmaster, requested refunds will be processed using your method of payment.

Ongoing entertainment updates and information on January shows will be posted on their website.