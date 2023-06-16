Caesars brand celebrates 15-years in Windsor

A milestone for Caesars Windsor.

The Caesars brand is celebrating 15-years in the city.

"It's hard to believe 15-years have passed by since we lit up the Caesars sign and opened the Augustus Tower and Billy Joel christened The Colosseum stage," says Caesars Windsor Present Kevin Laforet.

Caesars took over operating the casino in 2008 with the opening of Augustus Tower and The Colosseum.

Laforet says Caesars Entertainment loved what they saw in the property and saw in the community.

"It was actually the government, the OLG that put the investment in here," says Laforet. "So I think it was a combination of all of those things, they knew it would drive employment, drive tourism, we're always been one of the leading employers in the city and we're the number one tourism driver."

He says there have been ups and downs in 15-years.

"Detroit casinos, 9/11 which really thickened the border, smoking ban, SARS and then lately COVID is where this team really shone," he says. "I mean when things are going good it's a little easier, it's when you have to face those challenges and again coming out of COVID, the business is very healthy right now and it's through all the effort of our employees."

Caesars Windsor President Kevin Laforet, June 16, 2023 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

Caesars Windsor was operating its Market Buffet prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many casino amenities have re-launched except the buffet and Laforet says he doesn't see the buffet reopening.

"If you look across the 56 properties Caesars has, there's only one buffet and it's in Caesars Palace in Las Vegas," says Laforet. "You see fewer and fewer buffets, customers aren't as interested in them anymore so I would see something else going into that spot but the buffet reopening isn't in the cards."

Laforet says the casino is in really good shape since reopening from the pandemic.

He says the casino is in a 'very healthy state' and he's pleased with where it's at.

To mark the anniversary, Caesars Windsor donated $15,000 to Canadian Mental Health Association Windsor-Essex.

Next year, will mark the 30th anniversary when a casino first opened in Windsor.