Caesars Sportsbook officially opens in Windsor

An exciting addition to Caesars Windsor is officially open.

Caesars staff, along with local dignitaries, were on hand Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the grand opening of the new state-of-the-art Caesars Sportsbook.

It's located in front of Legends Sports Bar, and the 1,618 square-foot sportsbook features three betting windows, seven self-service betting kiosks, 22 large screen HD LED TVs with state-of-the-art sound, dedicated seating, and menu items from Legends.

Officials say the elevated, modern design offers an inviting, lounge-like space for people to enjoy sporting events in a high quality environment.

President Kevin Laforet says it's exciting to see the sportsbook finally come to fruition, and it will see a couple dozen new people working in the facility itself.

"But really what it does is drive traffic into the building. So you're going to see more employment of cocktail servers, bartenders, dealers, things like that because it's amenity that draws people in. They might come in, place a bet and a watch the game, but then they'll go visit the gaming floor or restaurant," he said.

Caesars Windsor president Kevin Laforet speaking on Wednesday (Photo taken by AM800's Aaron Mahoney)

The process to get to this point has taken over 10 years, and while Windsor had to wait to offer the single sports betting option, Laforet believes the product they're offering will make Caesars an attractive option for locals and tourists.

At a time when sports gambling can be done easily by just opening up your phone, he says the interactive experience of coming to the sportsbook will be a draw.

"Some love that social interaction of going somewhere where there's other people and the excitement," he continued. "And then there's other amenities like food and beverages, if you're sitting in your bedroom it's not like being in a restaurant where you can go and talk to somebody. I think that's the differentiation."

Laforet says there's a few things they'll be watching to measure the success of the new sportsbook.

"First of all it's going to be just be what our customers feel. I mean we'll watch what the volumes are going through it, that's always going to be how you drive it, but I think I'll be really interested to get everyone's opinion that's here today and then our customers to hear how they feel it's operating."

Windsor West MP Brian Masse says it's almost surreal to finally be at this point.

"They've done a great job, and I'm just really pleased with the way staff and management have held their own in their corner here for so many years. That's why I noted where we started with the old art gallery, and brewery, then it was a boat down on the water and then to this facility. It's been driven by customer service and different experience all the way."

Masse says this now gives Caesars a chance to compete in attracting customers, especially from the United States.

"Because they couldn't do it with one arm tied behind their back with the U.S. having a service that we couldn't have over here. I think with the Caesars brand and the type of entertainment they bring in, and the type of things they've laid out here, it's going to be terrific. It's going to let them being able to compete and that's very important, because they can do it with the quality of service from the staff but they couldn't do it without the products," he stated.

In terms of operations at Caesars, Laforet told media after the announcement that they've recalled nearly all of their employees at this point, and while some have taken jobs in other places, less than 50 people are left on the layoff rolls.

Caesars Sportsbook is open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight.