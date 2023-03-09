Caesars Sportsbook to offer special menu during March Madness

Caesars Windsor is getting ready to help its customers celebrate March Madness.

The casino is going to be offering a food menu at its Sportsbook during the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., from Thursday, March 16 to March 19 and Thursday March 23 to Sunday March 26, customers going to the Sportsbook will be able to order drinks and food items.

Food is not normally offered at the Sportsbook.

Susanne Tomkins, Manager of Public Relations, says it is a limited menu with select menu items from nearby Legends Sports Bar.

"We know so many of our sports fans will be coming into the Sportsbook and are going to be wanting to watch that college basketball. With the times and viewing of all of the basketball throughout the day, we thought this was a great opportunity to offer some of those favourite items off the menu," she says.

The Caesars Sportsbook officially opened in January 2023, making it Ontario's first full-service sportsbook features betting counters and kiosks for customers to place their bets on a variety of sporting events including professional football, hockey, basketball.

Tomkins says this is just a special thing they're doing for March Madness.

"Legends will still continue to open at 4 p.m. and they will also have the basketball games on as well. It offers individuals who are coming in a little earlier for particular games to sit there, place some bets and enjoy some great food," she says. "Individuals who love Legends and love sitting in there, they will still have an opportunity at 4 p.m. when it opens."

The Sportsbook is open from 10 a.m. until 12 a.m., while Legends Sports Bar operates from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

The 2023 men's NCAA men's basketball tournament starts with the First Four games in Dayton, Ohio on March 14 and 15, and continues through to the 2023 Final Four in Houston on April 1 with the championship game set for April 3.