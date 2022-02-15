Caesars Windsor and Unifor to begin contract talks this week

Caesars Windsor and Unifor Local 444 are gearing up begin contract talks.

Unifor represents roughly 2,200 workers are the casino with their current contract set to expire on April 2.

Many employees have been off the job for close to two years due to COVID-19 restrictions with most no longer eligible for financial assistance.

Caesars has not operated at full capacity since mid-March 2020.

Contract negotiations between the casino and the union get underway Friday morning.