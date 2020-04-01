iHeartRadio
Instagram
10800
Sms*

Caesars Windsor Announces New Dates for Postponed Shows

AM800-NEWS-CAESARS-WINDSOR-COLOSSEUM-FACEBOOK

With the temporary closure of Caesars Windsor due to COVID-19, the casino has announced rescheduled dates for a number of shows.

The Pitbull show will now take place on Thursday June 25.

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will hit the Colosseum stage on July 8, 9 and 10.

REO Speedwagon will now perform on August 21.

The legendary Tom Bennett is scheduled for September 3 while Styx is September 4.

R&B singer Jason Derulo returns to Caesars on September 11.

Rap artist Ice Cube is now set for October 11.

The Frank Valli & The Four Seasons show will now take place on May 7, 2021.

Rescheduled dates have not been announced for Bill Burr, Loverboy and George Thorogood.

Audio

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

Upcoming Events

LOAD MORE LOAD MORE

TWITTER