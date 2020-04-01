Caesars Windsor Announces New Dates for Postponed Shows

With the temporary closure of Caesars Windsor due to COVID-19, the casino has announced rescheduled dates for a number of shows.

The Pitbull show will now take place on Thursday June 25.

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will hit the Colosseum stage on July 8, 9 and 10.

REO Speedwagon will now perform on August 21.

The legendary Tom Bennett is scheduled for September 3 while Styx is September 4.

R&B singer Jason Derulo returns to Caesars on September 11.

Rap artist Ice Cube is now set for October 11.

The Frank Valli & The Four Seasons show will now take place on May 7, 2021.

Rescheduled dates have not been announced for Bill Burr, Loverboy and George Thorogood.