Caesars Windsor Announces New Dates for Postponed Shows
With the temporary closure of Caesars Windsor due to COVID-19, the casino has announced rescheduled dates for a number of shows.
The Pitbull show will now take place on Thursday June 25.
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will hit the Colosseum stage on July 8, 9 and 10.
REO Speedwagon will now perform on August 21.
The legendary Tom Bennett is scheduled for September 3 while Styx is September 4.
R&B singer Jason Derulo returns to Caesars on September 11.
Rap artist Ice Cube is now set for October 11.
The Frank Valli & The Four Seasons show will now take place on May 7, 2021.
Rescheduled dates have not been announced for Bill Burr, Loverboy and George Thorogood.
-
Show Us How You Care
-
-
-
-