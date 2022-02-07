Caesars Windsor announces three new acts

Caesars Windsor is getting ready to welcome the public back to The Colosseum.

The casino has announced three new shows for this spring.

Grammy award winner Brad Paisley will hit The Colosseum stage on Sunday May 29.

Paisley has won three Grammys, two American Music Awards, 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards.

Comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short will be bringing their 'You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today' tour to Caesars Windsor on May 26.

Comedian Chelsea Handler will be performing at The Colosseum on June 18.

Handler is also a television host, and New York Times best-selling author. She recently launched 'Dear Chelsea,' an iHeart Radio advice podcast.

Tickets for all three shows go on sale this Friday.