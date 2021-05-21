Caesars Windsor Cancels More Shows

More performances inside the Colosseum at Caesars Windsor have been cancelled.

The casino has announced the cancellation of three Sebastian Maniscalco shows.

In addition, the Ice Cube concert plus the Jason Derulo concert and the Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons concert have also been cancelled.

Back in March, Caesars announced the cancellation of the Pitbull show.

The casino previously announced a number of cancellations including Tony Bennett, Styx, Kesha, Loverboy & George Thorogood and Tash Sultana.

The casino has rescheduled a number of events for later this year and in 2022 including REO Speedwagon, Bachman Cummings, Shinedown, Schitt's Creek and Bill Burr.

The Colosseum has been closed since mid-March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The gaming floor along with the hotel and other casino amenities inside Caesars Windsor have also been shutdown for majority of the pandemic.