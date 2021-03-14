Caesars Windsor Cancels Upcoming Pitbull Show

Caesars Windsor has cancelled the upcoming Pitbull show at the Colosseum.

According to the release, the show scheduled for March 28 is the latest to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Colosseum has been closed since this time last year under the Reopening Ontario Act, which restricts the capacity of the venue.

Pitbull's show was one of several that were rescheduled.

The casino says its working on rescheduling the event yet again and tickets already purchased for the shows on March 29, 2020, and Jun 25, 2020 will still be honoured.

Refunds are available through the original point of sale and the casino says it will honour refund requests once the box office reopens under COVID-19 rules.

More information on show schedules and tickets can be found on Caesars Windsor's website.