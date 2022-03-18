Caesars Windsor eliminating mask requirements

Mask requirements are changing at Caesars Windsor.

The casino has announced masks are no longer required effective 12:01am on Monday, March 21.

The move comes as the province is set to lift its mask mandate in most indoor settings early next week.

Mandatory mask wearing has been required in Windsor-Essex since the end of June 2020 to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Ontario's mask mandate for the entire province went into effect in early October 2020.

Caesars Windsor says masks will continue to be optional.