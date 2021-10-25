Caesars Windsor expected to release reopening details

Caesars Windsor is expected to release more details this week after the province announced it was lifting capacity restrictions at casinos.

In a statement to AM800 news, Caesars Windsor states, "With the recent provincial announcement we are excited to see the ease of capacity restrictions for casinos and are reviewing the updated regulations."

The statement goes on to say, "We will provide more information this week on how this will impact our operation."

The casino reopened to the general public on July, 23 and has been operating at 50 per cent capacity.

Slot machines are running 24 hours a day while operating hours for table games vary during the week and weekend.

In August, Caesars Windsor reopened 220 hotel rooms in the Augustus Tower and also reopened Neros Steakhouse.

Legends Sports Bar and Restaurant along with Spago reopened in September.

The casino has not operated at full capacity since mid-March 2020.

Capacity limited were lifted Monday at restaurants, gyms, casinos and some other locations where proof of vaccination against COVID-19 is required.