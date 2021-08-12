Caesars Windsor Extending Table Game Hours

Caesars Windsor has adjusted its hours for table games.

According to a social media post, table games will now be operating from 10am until 4am on Friday and Saturday nights.

The games have been running from 10am until 2am and will continue that way for the rest of the week.

The slot machines at the casino are operating 24 hours a day.

220 hotel rooms in the Augustus Tower reopen Thursday after being shutdown since mid-March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neros Steakhouse is set to reopen on Saturday.

Caesars Windsor reopened to the general public last month and is operating at 50 per cent capacity.