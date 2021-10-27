Caesars Windsor getting set to start hosting concerts again

The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor is getting set to start hosting shows again.

The casino has announced that the theatre will reopen with REO Speedwagon on Dec. 11.

The 5,000-seat venue has been closed since March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement of shows comes after the Ontario government announced Oct. 22 that it was easing capacity limits are certain venues, including casinos.

"We are ecstatic to bring live entertainment back to Caesars Windsor for our guests, employees, and the community," said Kevin Laforet, President, Caesars Windsor. "There is nothing like the feeling and energy of a live music experience and we are thrilled to showcase an impressive lineup for The Colosseum."

Other future shows include The Tenors Santa's Wish Tour on Dec. 19, Alice Cooper on Jan. 27, 2022, Shinedown on Feb. 23, 2022, Slash on March 4, 2022, and Bachman Cummings: Together Again, Live in Concert on March 11, 2022.

In addition to following municipal, provincial, and federal COVID-19 public health guidelines and recommendations, Caesars Entertainment has developed health and safety protocols, which enhance the Company's existing plans and practices in all areas.

All guests need to be fully vaccinated (plus 14 days) and provide proof of vaccination, along with proof of identification, to visit Caesars Windsor, including The Colosseum.