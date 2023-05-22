Caesars Windsor hosting job fair for food & beverage department 

Caesars Windsor is looking to hire for their food and beverage department and will be hosting a job fair.

The job fair will take place in the Augustus Ballroom on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Susanne Tomkins, Manager of PR and Communications, says there are a number of types of positions they will be hiring for.

"We have bartender and banquet bartenders, servers and banquet servers, and bar porters."

She says all applicants should be Smart Serve certified in addition, "To having a grade 12 diploma, be over the age of ninteen and of course to be able to work all shifts as we are a 24/7 operation."

She adds this hiring fair will not impact laid off workers in the food and beverage department.

"We have exhausted all the recall rights in the food and beverage department at this time."

Tomkins says applicants will go through the interview process which takes a couple weeks, and should start soon shortly after.

Parking is available in the Caesars Windsor parking garage through the Glengarry Ave. entrance. Be sure to bring your resume.