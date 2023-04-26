Caesars Windsor hosting open house to offer free dealer training

Caesars Windsor is offering free table games dealer training for anyone who may want to work at the casino in the future.

A dealer open house is scheduled for May 2 to answer questions and provide an opportunity for qualified candidates to sign up for the training.

Susanne Tomkins, Manager of PR and Communications, says the open house is a chance to learn more about the training.

"In our open house, you'll have the opportunity to talk to some of the staff, go through the pre-screening levels, and even go through a mock casino and table games," she says.

The job requirements are; basic mathematical aptitude, good manual dexterity, a passion for delivering great customer service, availability to work all shifts, 19 years of age or older, and a grade 12 diploma or equivalent.

Tomkins says if you qualify following the assessment and screening phase, the training begins May 8.

"It's on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays for four hours a day and the training last seven weeks," she says. "It is an intensive training program but at the end of it you'll be trained in all three games of Blackjack, Baccarat, and Poker. They'll receive a certificate that's recognized globally across the casino industry."

A view of Caesars Windsor from the Detroit River. (Image courtesy of https://www.caesars.com/)

Caesars Windsor currently employs over 250 full-time and part-time dealers, one of the larger departments at the casino.

Tomkins says they do expect some job openings in the near future.

"It's a very specialized skill and a very specialized certificate to obtain. So if you can go through this training, you then have that already on your resume and you're ready to go. Once that's in there, those are the individuals we're looking to call once the position is open," she adds.

The open house on Tuesday, May 2 will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Caesars Windsor TEAM Centre at 250 Windsor Ave.

Parking is available in the Caesars Windsor parking garage through the Glengarry Ave. entrance. Be sure to bring your resume.