Caesars Windsor More Environmentally Friendly

Caesars Windsor is now the city's greenest hotel.

In a partnership with Bullfrog Power, Caesars is using their green energy to power the facility's 107 digital screens.

Caesars spokesperson Suzanne Tomkins says this will help the environment.

"Bullfrog delivers 100 per cent clean pollution free electricity" says Tomkins. "They match the amount we are using to go into clean energy. So we looked at our energy use and we chose to offset our promotional digital screens."

Tomkins tells AM800 News customers have been asking about this.

"We're very excited to also communicate this to our guests" explains Tomkins. "We do have guests and convention individuals who are looking for this information when they are booking rooms and booking space. So we're very pleased to be able to now offer this to them."

Tomkins adds Caesars has a very strong recycling program.

"Our linens are donated locally to non-profit organizations and that diverts them from the landfill" says Tomkins. "And then we have our clean the world campaign which takers hotel soaps and recycles them and puts them to new use that we deliver to homeless shelters here in the community."

As well all the e-waste at Caesars is diverted from going to the landfill.