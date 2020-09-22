Caesars Windsor Plans Reopening

Pending required approvals, Caesars Windsor will reopen to invited guests on October 8.

According to a release from the company, the reopening will be limited to slot machines only, adhering to provincial guidelines that restrict indoor gatherings to a maximum of 50 guests at any time and does not include table games and other non-gaming amenities.

Because of restricted capacity rules, the property will open to invited Caesars Rewards members only until restrictions are expanded.

Invited members will be notified by email and will be required to make a reservation in advance.

Caesars Windsor will remain closed to the general public during this initial reopening phase.