Caesars Windsor preparing to reopen on Jan. 31

Caesars Windsor has announced its reopening plan once COVID-19 restrictions across Ontario are lifted at the end of the month.

Operations at the casino will resume on Monday, Jan. 31 at 9 a.m. under the new provincial guidelines, pending required approvals.

Officials at the casino say reservations will not be mandatory; however, all guests are required to show proof of vaccination, and residents of Ontario are required to show proof of vaccination with a QR Code.

The property will reopen at 50 percent of capacity with similar amenities prior to the most recent lockdown, which includes the gaming floor, table games, food and beverage outlets, and the Augustus hotel tower.

The Colosseum will remain closed initially.

For additional information on the Company's health and safety protocols, visit www.caesarswindsor.com.

For information on Enhanced Vaccine Certificates with a QR Code, please go to Ontario.ca/vaccine-proof-help.