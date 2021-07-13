Caesars Windsor Reopening July 23

Caesars Windsor is set to reopen on Friday July 23 at 10am.

The casino will resume operations under the new provincial guidelines and pending required approvals.

According to a release, reservations are not mandatory but all guests will be required to register prior to entering the building.

The release goes on to say, the initial reopening will be limited to slot machines and select food and beverage outlets.

The casino plans to reopen table games on July 28 at 10am pending regulatory approval.

Caesars Entertainment says plexiglass barriers have been installed between employees and guests at a number of locations, hand sanitizing stations have been positioned throughout the casino and all employees and guests are required to wear a mask that covers their nose, mouth and chin.

The hotel and spa along with select restaurants and bars will reopen at a later date.