Caesars Windsor reopening Legends Sports Bar

Caesars Windsor will be reopening Legends Sports Bar and Restaurant today.

Legends, which has been closed since the pandemic began in March 2020, will be open Thursday to Monday from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Along with big screen televisions for patrons, the restaurant will also be offering meals prepared in a new kitchen.

Although single sports betting officially became federal law on Aug. 27, anyone going to the casino on Riverside Drive will have to wait a little longer to wager on a single sports event on-site, as the provinces still needs to put regulations in place for the industry.

"As online sports betting gains in popularity across the United States, Caesars Entertainment has launched its own Sportsbook App for US guests, including Michigan residents. We expect that iGaming will be 'live' in Ontario in late 2021 or early 2022 and look forward to the expansion of the Caesars Sportsbook App into Ontario allowing our customers more ways to earn rewards. We look forward to sharing more details over the coming months when we are closer to launching sports betting here at Caesars Windsor," says Susanne Tomkins, manager of public relations and communications.