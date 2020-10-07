Caesars Windsor Reopens Its Doors to Invited Guests

After being shutdown since mid-March, Caesars Windsor is officially reopening its doors Thursday.

With provincial COVID-19 restrictions capping indoor gatherings to 50 people, only invited guests will be able to attend and gaming will be limited to slot machines only.

Unifor Local 444 represents employees at the casino and third vice president Darryl Desjarlais says nearly 200 workers have been called back.

He says Caesars has gone above and beyond to keep the workers safe.

"They're feeling safe. Me and Dave Cassidy did a walk through before we went to Toronto. They've got above and beyond safety standards even on table games even though they're not opening. They're getting ready for that, but their safety procedures and protocols to get in are well above what's needed."

Desjarlais says if all goes smoothly, more of the facility will be opened up.

"That's the goal, just to open up part of Caesars to show that it can be done safely for the workers and the public. So if we prove we can do that, hopefully they raise the numbers to, like the States, 15% to 25% capacity."

He says other nearby casinos are opening as well.

"They're also opening up in Chatham and Sarnia starting October 10 with the same thing, 50 people. I represent those casinos too. They had the restaurants open, but now they're opening 50 people in both facilities starting this weekend also."

Invited members will be notified by email and will have to make a reservation before coming to the casino.

Caesars Windsor will remain closed to the general public during the initial reopening phase.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi