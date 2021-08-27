Caesars Windsor set to open Legends Sports Bar and Restaurant

Caesars Windsor has announced plans to open Legends Sports Bar and Restaurant on Thursday, September 16.

This follows the recent reopening of the hotel and Neros Steakhouse in August.

Legends will be open Thursday to Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Caesars Entertainment has developed health and safety protocols focused on the well-being of staff, guests and the community.

Additionally, Spago Trattoria will reopen in September and further details on that will follow at a later date.

- with files from AM800's Aaron Mahoney

