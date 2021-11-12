Caesars Windsor table games to resume 24/7 operation by the end of November

Another sign of things getting back to normal at Caesars Windsor.

According to a statement from the casino, table games will be moving back to 24/7 operation by the end of November.

The facility is also welcoming local entertainment back to the Cosmos stage on Saturdays and Colosseum show nights will resume this weekend.

Thanks to positive feedback from the public, the casino plans to open Legends Sports Bar and Restaurant seven days a week as well.

Manager of Public Relations and Communications Susanne Tomkins says, "We look forward to welcoming back more staff as business volumes allow and as COVID-19 restrictions continue to ease."

Last month, Caesars also announced the Colosseum would reopen with REO Speedwagon on December 11.

The 5,000 seat venue has been closed since March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.