Caesars Windsor to drop proof of vaccination requirements

Caesars Windsor has announced plans to drop proof of vaccination against COVID-19 requirements at its casino and hotel.

In a post on Twitter, Caesars Windsor says "We are happy to advise that effective March 1, 2022 at 12:01 a.m., guests will no longer be required to present proof of vaccination. Masks will continue to be required for entry into the casino and other site amenities."

On Feb. 14, the provincial government announced plans to lift its COVID-19 vaccine certificate system as of March 1.

On that date, the province will also lift capacity limits in all indoor settings.

Masking requirements will stay in place for now, but the province said a timeline to lift them will come later.