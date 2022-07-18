Caesars Windsor welcomes The Kat and Dave Show to The Colosseum

The Kat and Dave Show is coming to Caesars Windsor.

16-time Grammy Award winner David Foster along with acclaimed singer Katharine McPhee are bringing their viral Instagram show to The Colosseum.

The two will perform on Thursday October 13.

Foster is a songwriter and record producer and has worked with Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, and Celine Dion.

McPhee was a contestant on Season 5 of American Idol, has performed on Broadway and has also starred in a number of shows including Scorpion and Smash.

The couple has been doing Instagram live concerts during the COVID-19 pandemic and now stage a live show from their living room.

The show is described as an intimate evening of comedy, cute chemistry, and powerhouse vocals.

Tickets go on sale this Friday.