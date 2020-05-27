Caesars Works to Rebook Artists into Fall and Early 2021



The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor will remain silent this summer.

The casino issued a news release Wednesday morning regarding its rescheduled shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic noting it is monitoring the situation and is working 'diligently with the artists' agencies' to rebook shows into the fall and early 2021.

The casino and Colosseum shut down in mid-March amid the pandemic.

Some shows that have been postponed, with no new dates confirmed, include Bachman Cummings, Pitbull, REO Speedwagon and Jason Bonham.

Shows that have cancelled are Kesha, Steve Miller and Tash Sultana.