Caldwell First Nation restoration project begins

The first steps in the Caldwell First Nation Restoration Plan have begun.

Caldwell First Nation and ERCA are partnering up with the help of funding from Jamison Wellness through the Essex Region Conservation Authority.

The funding will aid in the restoration of the forest and wetland habitat within the Caldwell Restoration Site on 217 Mersea Road 9 in Leamington.

This is part of a three-year plan, to restore 40 acres of former agricultural land to natural habitat.

Director of Communications and Outreach for Essex Region Conservation Authority Danielle Breault Stuebing says it's an honour to be able to work alongside Caldwell First Nation in implementing this restoration plan.

"We've come up with a restoration plan that will include forestry species, wetland species, and the addition of a wetland. We're hoping to hear back from broader members of the nation, this is an opportunity for other members of the nation and to put in their ideas so it truly is a community restoration project."

Breault says the plan will help with the issue of climate change in the region.

"We are helping to build our region's resilience to climate change by adding very important green space and habitat and also providing biodiversity and habitat for the various species that will inhabit it."

She says the first phase, which began over the weekend was a great way to get feedback.

"It's an opportunity to get feedback from members of the nation so that the plan can evolve and make sure it is truly reflective of what the nation's members want to see."

The first phase of the restoration plan began on Saturday, November 12.

Members of Caldwell First Nation, Jamieson Wellness and Leamington District Secondary School planted 100 large trees and wetland plants on Saturday.

