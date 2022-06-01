Cale Makar leads Avalanche over Oilers in a wild Game 1

DENVER - Cale Makar had a goal and three assists as the Colorado Avalanche dominated early and hung on late to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 8-6 in Game 1 of the Western Conference final Tuesday.

J.T. Compher scored twice for Colorado, while Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen added an goal and an assist each. Andrew Cogliano and Gabriel Landeskog also found the back of the net, while Devon Toews added two assists.

Darcy Kuemper made 13 saves for the Avalanche before suffering an upper-body injury in the second period. Avalanche backup Pavel Francouz finished with 18 stops.

Connor McDavid, with a goal and two assists, Evander Kane and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, with a goal and an assist each, Zach Hyman, Ryan McLeod and Derek Ryan replied for Edmonton. Leon Draisaitl added two assists.

Mike Smith allowed six goals on 25 shots until getting the hook in the second. Mikko Koskinen made 20 stops the rest of the way.

MacKinnon and McDavid grabbed the headlines coming into a series loaded with skill and speed.