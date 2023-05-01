Calgary Flames fire head coach Darryl Sutter after disappointing season

CALGARY - The Calgary Flames have fired head coach Darryl Sutter, the latest major change at the NHL club after a disappointing season.

The Flames missed the playoffs this season after posting a 38-27-17 record.

Sutter's departure comes two weeks after former Flames general manager Brad Treliving turned down a contract extension and parted ways with the team.

Flames president of hockey operations and interim GM Don Maloney said at that time that all aspects of the organization would be reviewed, including Sutter's future.

Sutter signed a multi-year contract extension with Calgary before this season after leading Calgary to a 50-21-11 record and a first-round playoff win in 2021-22.

Calgary underwent a major reworking in the off-season. Johnny Gaudreau signed with Columbus and another star forward, Matthew Tkachuk, was traded to Florida.