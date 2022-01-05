Call about alleged drunk driver leads to arrest for Chatham man

A Chatham man is facing charges after local police received a 9-1-1 call from a concerned residents.

Police say they were alerted Tuesday night just before 7:00 p.m. about a possible impaired driver near the intersection of Sandy Street and Grand Avenue in Chatham following a minor collision.

An officer on general patrol found the vehicle in the area of Lacroix Street and King Street West, with the driver slumped over at the wheel while stopped at a red light.

The officer was able to reach through an open window to place the vehicle in park as it was still in gear.

According to police, through investigation the officer believed the man was driving while under the influence of alcohol and was arrested.

He was then taken to police headquarters for breath tests.

43-year-old Andrew Glenny has been charged with having a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit, and was released pending a future court date on January 19.