Call for help for residents forced out of a Windsor apartment building

The City of Windsor is looking for donations to help people forced out of a Windsor apartment building.

On Nov. 23, the City ordered the evacuation of 1616 Ouellette Ave. after the 120-unit building had been without centralized heat for some time due to a boiler failure, and also faced instabilities involving the electricity.

Since then, approximately 40 people have been staying in a temporary shelter set up by the City of Windsor with the Canadian Red Cross.

City officials say food donations for those displaced have been overwhelming, to the point that further donations will be shared with the Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4).

But officials say there is a need for new or gently used adult winter coats, hats, gloves and scarves for people displaced from 1616 Ouellette who are staying with family and friends, but attending H4 for supports in finding permanent affordable housing.

Donations can be dropped off at H4 at 400 Wyandotte Street East (former Windsor Water World building), between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., 7 days per week.

The property owners, through their management company, are working with local contractors to make repairs; so far there is no firm timeline on when all the repairs could be completed.

In addition to supporting the residents in the shelter, the city staff, Housing Information Services, and other community partners are working with displaced residents to determine their housing needs, complete the necessary applications for housing, and seek affordable housing options that are currently available in the community. This includes helping people apply to the Central Housing Registry for social housing and looking at supportive and affordable housing options in the private rental market.

Residents who are displaced but not staying at the temporary emergency shelter at the Atkinson Memorial Community Centre and require assistance to find housing can go to the H4 Hub located at 400 Wyandotte Street East or call Housing Information Services at 519-254-4824.

Any landlords in Windsor or Essex County who have affordable one and two bedroom units available for rent, are encouraged to contact Housing Information Services at 519-254-4824 and speak with a Landlord Liaison.