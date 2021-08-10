Call for Slowdown of Surgeries as Nurses Recuperate from Pandemic

The CEO of Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare says nurses need a chance to recuperate before hospitals begin to address a backlog of surgeries.

This comes after the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario called for a slowdown on the resumption of medical services across the province.

Janice Kaffer told AM800's The Afternoon News that the nursing workforce is burnt out as many have been working for 17 months without any reprieve due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kaffer says the problem isn't just found in the nursing profession.

"It's bigger than the nurse burnout situation. It's across all health care professionals and here at Hotel-Dieu Grace, as a rehab facility, what we're seeing is real issues with absences, sick call ins and vacancies that we're having difficulty filling across all of our professional groups," she says.

Kaffer says medical staff need a rest.

"The main concern we're seeing is the upswing and the amount of time we're seeing in that episodic of short-term or "I'm just too tired to go to work today" kind of sick time," she says. "That's happening considerably more this summer than we've seen in past summers."

Kaffer says this is an issue that needs to be discussed.

"We're approaching a fourth wave. Some individuals in Ontario have already said we're in a fourth wave already and the health care professionals across all hospital sectors, long-term care, retirements homes, everywhere, are tired," she says. "If we're not paying attention to that fact that the workforce tired, it's an issue."

Kaffer adds that the problem became especially evident this past weekend when the hospital was short staffed due to several absences and sick leaves.

With files from Patty Handysides