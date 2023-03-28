Call out to food truck operators to set up along Leamington's waterfront

The Municipality of Leamington is putting out a call for food trucks.

The municipality is looking for operators of food vehicles to provide services at its Lake Erie waterfront on the Pedestrian Pier from May 19 to Sept. 30.

Leamington mayor Hilda MacDonald says it's all about trying to enhance the number of visits to the waterfront.

"There's an ambiance. People can stop, pickup something quick to eat, sit and look at the waterfront, look at the views. It's just more of an attraction and then holding the visitors. Rather than just driving by the beautiful waterfront, this is come, stop, stay awhile," she says.

The Pedestrian Pier includes a public area with lounge chairs and picnic tables on a raised cedar deck adjacent to the provincial ferry terminal to Pelee Island and steps away from Seacliff Park and Beach, the Sunset Amphitheatre, Leamington Marina and the promenade.

In November of 2022, the municipality acquired a piece of land both in an around Seacliff Beach and the Marina as part of a plan to develop the waterfront.

MacDonald says food trucks can create just more of an attraction and then hold the visitors.

"As we develop out waterfront master plan, there will be more places to stop and things to do. So this is just part of the process to entice our visitors and get them to stay longer than just driving by," she says.

The waterfront in Leamington near the Marina. (Image courtesy of the Municipality of Leamington)

One food truck operator, Twisted Sistaz, has been set up along the waterfront over the past two years but the municipality is hoping to see at least four there over this spring and summer.

MacDonald thinks the waterfront it's a perfect spot for someone with a food truck.

"We have lots of visitors, transient boaters that come, there's lots of opportunities when there's concerts and so. We have probably one of the nicest waterfronts and boating facilities, our amphitheatre," she adds.

No fee will be charged to the selected food truck operators for the use of the Pedestrian Pier and there will not be any fee payable to the selected proponent by the Municipality.

All proposals must be submitted using the Municipality’s electronic tendering system before 12 p.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023.

For more information and to submit a proposal, visit: leamington.ca/bidsandtenders