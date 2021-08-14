Calls for Mandatory Vaccines in Schools

School boards in Ontario are calling on the Ford government to make vaccines mandatory in schools.

The Ontario Public School Boards' Association says it supports the growing number of medical professionals and public health experts calling for mandatory shots in education.

The organization says "swift and decisive action" should be taken to keep schools as safe as possible and open for in-person learning.

The association's president Cathy Abraham says providing the safest possible environment for students and staff is "a top priority for all of us."