Cam Gardiner honoured with Windsor's key to the city

A local radio broadcasting legend is being honoured in a big way.

Cam Gardiner has received the key to the city to mark a life time of achievement and contributions to Windsor-Essex.

Gardiner spent 16 years with AM800-CKLW as co-host of the "Cam and Lisa Show" alongside Lisa Williams before hanging up the microphone in 2003.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens presented a ceremonial plaque to Gardiner on Friday.

He says it was an honour recognizing "Mr. Windsor."

"I think anyone who knows Cam Gardiner's contributions to the city recognize that he was at every event, he was responsible for being the emcee, for helping motivate people to give to so many charities over so many years to this community that I think he has earned the reputation. People call him Mr. Windsor."

Dilkens says the key to the city isn't given to just anyone.

"I take it really seriously. If I didn't feel really strongly about giving someone this award I wouldn't do it because I recognize that it's the highest award that I can bestow in my position as mayor and someone like Cam Gardiner has earned this award through countless decades of being a champion for this community."

Gardiner was joined by family, friends and former colleagues at Friday's ceremony.