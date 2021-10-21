Cam Gardiner was 'Mr. Windsor' says Mayor Dilkens

Former AM800 personality Cam Gardiner is being remembered by listeners, friends, colleagues, and leaders in the community as someone who loved Windsor-Essex.

He passed away Tuesday night at the age of 71.

Gardiner spent 16 years with AM800 CKLW as co-host of the "Cam and Lisa Show" alongside Lisa Williams before hanging up the microphone in 2003. He also worked for our sister station CKWW.

Since retiring from radio, Gardiner had battled several health issues including diabetes and kidney disease.

Former AM800 talk show host, Lynn Martin says Cam was such a big fan of the Beach Boys and would sing their songs to people he knew didn't love them as much as him.

"He would always try to get me by singing. He would always break into a Beach Boys song and what was funny is he'd say 'come on, Lynn.' Then he'd break into a Beach Boys song and you couldn't help but start laughing."

Martin says Cam was there when she started her radio career.

"He taught me so personally and professionally. He was with me since I was 21. He taught me not only about the radio business but when I had my children and going through life's ups and downs and things. He was just such a remarkable person," Martin said.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens says Cam was always a positive guy who could take the worst situation and find the positive in anything.

"He was in my mind Mr. Windsor," Dilkens continued. "He exemplified and embodied all the good spirit of Windsorites, and again that positivity was infectious."

On Oct. 1, Gardiner was given key to the city to mark a life time of achievement and contributions to Windsor-Essex.