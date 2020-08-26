Camp to Camp Campaign Brings in Over $40k for Easter Seals

The local chapter the Easter Seals is thanking the community for making its 'Camp to Camp' challenge a success.

More than $40,000 was raised by residents who ran, walked or rolled 50km — the same distance between Easter Seals' two fully-accessible camps unable to operate this summer due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Windsorite Jeremy Renaud stepped up in the biggest way travelling nearly 934km during the campaign earning him 1st overall in the province.

Renaud is also the development officer at Easter Seals and says this is their first time doing a virtual fundraiser.

"The organization is always looking for funds like any non-profit or charity, especially right now during the pandemic. So we had to think of all these different ideas outside of the box to raise funds because there are a number of kids waiting. Right now, there's about 59 kids in the area and we continue to find ways to fund raise and get that money to kids through the grant program," he says.

Renaud says the money will be put to good use.

"The number one priority is equipment. It can be anything some standers, to walkers to power wheelchairs. So can only dish out as much money as we bring in," he says. "That's why we're trying to find new ways to bring in the money and ensure that those applications are approved."

Renaud says he did his treks live via social media.

"I was able to do it in real-time so people could see on my social media what was happening. I'd see a donation come in for $500 and then I could immediately thank them or send a video message and keep people engaged. So it was tremendous," he says.

With the majority of its regular fundraisers cancelled due to the pandemic, Easter Seals will use the funds to help support children with special needs in Windsor-Essex.

With files from Rob Hindi