Campo McLeod to receive Honorary Doctorate at University of Windsor

Another distinction to add to the list for Paralympic gold medalist Danielle Campo McLeod.

The University of Windsor has announced that McLeod, a 2004 graduate of the Faculty of Arts, Humanities & Social Sciences, will receive an honorary doctorate during the institution's spring Convocation ceremonies.

Campo McLeod, who is also a world-record holding swimmer, was on campus earlier this week to celebrate the release of her memoir, Resurrections: My Will to Survive is Olympian.

The book chronicles her life overcoming the debilitating effects of muscular dystrophy through competitive swimming, to rising to the height of her sport, marriage and family, and triumphing over a near fatal medical ordeal last year.

She says the book co-authored by former Windsor Star publisher Marty Beneteau is a real tell-all.

"We sat down and we collaborated, and this book is so real and so raw," Campo McLeod continued. "It's exactly what I wanted to have come together when I was able to share my story, and I'm just so proud of this project."

In nominating her for the honorary degree, Beneteau said the decorated champion and muscular dystrophy advocate tells an inspiring story of determination in the face of adversity.

Campo McLeod says she's been completely blown away by the response, and from people reaching out after they read the book.

"I'm apologizing all the time because people are saying that I've kept them up way too late because they all start reading the book and stay up all night to finish the book. So there's a lot of tired people around this week, so I'm sorry about that, but I'm just so grateful over how much people are enjoying it and taking the time to connect and share that they're enjoying it," she said.

Vincent Georgie, the University's Acting Vice-President External, says Campo McLeod is a natural choice to receive an honorary doctorate.

"As a UWindsor alumna she demonstrates the type of indominable spirit and determination that have shown her to be an inspiration to everyone she touches - in sport, in her community, and within her family. It will be our honour to honour her, "

Campo McLeod says when she went to the University earlier this week, she thought it was just to promote the book but it became much more.

"Just such a gorgeous perfect event, and I was just surrounded by so many amazing people from our community, and family and friends. I thought we were there to release this book, and celebrate the book and talk about the book. Then suddenly the president of the university came onto the stage and I said something's happening."

Campo McLeod calls the book a love letter to the many people in the Windsor-Essex community who offered support to her and her family during her health crisis and the long road to recovery, and says she's honoured by the recognition from her alma mater.

- with files from AM800's The Shift with Patty Handysides