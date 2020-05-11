CAMPP Appeal Hearing Wraps Up, Decision Expected Soon

After two full days of video submissions, the appeal hearing over the proposed location for Windsor's new mega hospital has wrapped up.

Justice Gregory Verbeem heard from legal counsel representing the Citizens for an Accountable Mega Hospital Planning Process, Windsor Regional Hospital and the City of Windsor.

CAMPP claimed a lack of consultation with local First Nations communities and argued the legal battle before the courts should not be causing any impact or delay on the hospital planning process — something hospital officials have claimed in the past.

Lawyers for the city and hospital spoke out against a number of issues and made a push for CAMPP to be on the hook for all legal costs if the appeal is denied.

CAMPP is asking for a leave to appeal a decision by the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal which dismissed the group's appeal in late 2019 over the rezoning of land for the hospital on County Rd. 42 and the 9th Concession.

Justice Verbeem closed the hearing by thanking all parties involved, but reserved his decision on CAMPP's call for an appeal and whether or not the group will have to cover legal costs.

On day one of the hearing, CAMPP requested to introduce "fresh evidence" dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and the shut down of Transit Windsor — that request was denied.

Justice Verbeem is expected to release his final verdict in the near future.