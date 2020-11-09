CAMPP Hopes to Sway Council Votes with Report on New Regional Hospital

Citizens for Accountable Megahospital Planning Process (CAMPP) is hoping to sway a few votes at Monday's Windsor City Council meeting.

Mayor Drew Dilkens is asking council to officially support the proposed new regional acute care hospital at the corner of County Rd. 42 and the 9th Concession — that's after it was announced all the land needed for the project has been acquired.

In response, CAMPP has prepared a 37-page report that Spokesperson Philippa Von Ziegenweidt plans to present as one of nearly 40 delegates set to speak before council.

"We have new councillors who may not be as familiar with all the issues, so we're hoping that they'll read this with an open mind and they'll ask questions on anything that they're not clear on," she added.

Ziegenweidt hopes to sway some councillors to vote against the motion.

"At the council level we're looking at the expected cost of infrastructure and we are very concerned that it hasn't been properly and transparently disclosed and analyzed," she says. "We're trying to lay out these concerns in a way that people can understand what these issues are and to give council a blue print of what kind of questions they should be asking."

CAMPP has mounted several failed appeals on the location to the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal.

More than 130 written submission have been sent to council on the item as well.

The meeting gets underway at 12:30 p.m.