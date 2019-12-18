CAMPP Seeks Permission to Appeal Tribunal Decision

The group appealing the location of a new mega hospital in Windsor isn't backing down.

The Citizens for an Accountable Megahospital Planning Process or CAMPP has filed a motion for leave to appeal a recent decision by the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal.

It means the group is asking for permission to appeal to the Ontario Divisional Court.

Earlier this month, the tribunal had dismissed CAMPP's appeal over the rezoning of the land at County Rd 42 and the 9th Concession.

CAMPP says the tribunal failed to follow the province's policy statement and the city's own official plan.

It also points out LPAT relied on expert evidence which was provided by the city and the tribunal had the chance to call experts but that didn't occur.

It also noted the lack of consultations with First Nations.

Windsor Regional Hospital released the following statement:

"Windsor Regional Hospital considers it to be unfortunate that CAMPP has decided to ask for leave to appeal to the Divisional Court from the decision of the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT), which was itself a decision on an appeal from the decision of City Council of August 14, 2018. The LPAT hearing took place on October 8, 9 and 10, 2019. The LPAT decision was rendered December 3, 2019, nearly 16 months after the City Council decision."