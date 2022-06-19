Can-Am Police-Fire Games Golf Series provide $200,000 cheque

A $200,000 cheque will be presented for the upcoming Can-Am Police-Fire Games

The amount has been fundraised over the last four years of golf tournaments.

Goran Todorovic, of Team Goran RE/MAX CARE Realty, and Games General Manager Jan Wilson, presented the cheque to members of the emergency services Friday.

The actual Can-Am Police-Fire Games golf competitions will be ready to go July 26 through 29, and there is still room for more entrants to register.

Along with a call for first responders to golf, organizers are also looking for individuals to compete in 5K, 10K, and 21K marathons. As well as 5K and 10K cross country runs.

Runners can register at raceroster.com.

The Can-Am Police-Fire Games event is held over a 6-day period, and the games range from more traditional sports, such as softball, swimming and track and field, to more participant-specific sports, such as SWAT competitions and the FireFit competition.