Can-Am Police-Fire Games Opening Ceremonies set for July 26

The City of Windsor and Can-Am Police-Fire Games partners continue to prepare ahead of welcoming local first responders and those from across North America to this summer's athletic showcase.

Tuesday, July 26 is the day of the Opening Ceremonies for the games taking place at Windsor's riverfront Festival Plaza.

The Windsor Port Authority is the presenting sponsor of the Opening Ceremonies, and organizers say it'll be can't miss event with live music, food and beverage tents, fireworks and the lighting of the ceremonial torch.

St. Clair College is also helping make sure that uniformed visitors experience a taste of Windsor by sponsoring foods from across the community that represent cultural diversity.

General manager Jan Wilson says the people behind the scenes are working very hard to make sure things are ready to roll come July.

"We're looking forward to welcoming all the athletes from North America," she continued. "We're excited to see that we have athletes from B.C. down to Florida all coming here, and everywhere across our two nations. So we think the opening ceremonies will be an amazing kickoff."

Wilson says they're very fortunate for the timing of the games to have an opportunity to honour our first responders.

"They get to have an opportunity for some camaraderie with their colleagues from across North America, emphasize the importance of physical and mental wellness, and enjoy our city and community and what it has to offer."

She says they're working with their partners to ensure that the games are a green event as well.

"We're working with our partners in the recycling business and we're really wanting to put a focus on ensuring that we eliminate waste at this event. So we're going to use recyclable materials and reusable materials at every possible step that we can," Wilson said.

The games will be held in Windsor from July 26 to July 31, with 44 events scheduled to take place across the six competition days, involving 800 athletes from across Canada and the United States.

Events range from traditional sports, like softball, swimming, and track and field, to participant-specific sports, like the Toughest Firefighter Alive contest.

- wirth files from AM800's Rob Hindi